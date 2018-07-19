Suzuki Motorcycle India eyes 40% sales growth to 700,000 units in FY19

is looking to sell 700,000 units in the country in the current financial year, a growth of 40 per cent over the 500,000 units it sold during 2017-18.

The company, which on Thursday launched a new 125-cc scooter, the that is priced at Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom), also plans to expand its sales network by around 200 touch points this financial year as part of its mid-term goal of achieving 1 million unit sales by 2020. The company currently has over 1,000 sales touchpoints across the country.

"We are aiming to sell 1 million units by 2020. Last year, we sold 500,000 units, and this financial year, we aim to sell 700,000 units," Managing Director Satoshi Uchida told reporters in New Delhi.

In order to achieve the 2020 sales target, the company plans to introduce new products as well as expand sales network, he added.

Uchida said already contributes 35 per cent of the total volumes for its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC).

When asked about the company's plans regarding introducing an electric two-wheeler, Suzuki Motorcycle India Executive Vice-President Sajeev Rajasekharan said the company along with SMC is working to develop such models.

"We are working along with SMC on electric vehicles. We should have one by 2020. We would not like to be left behind when the market is ready," he said.

Uchida hinted that it could be an electric

On coming with BS-VI emission norms, Rajasekharan said work has already started a few months ago and the company would be ready with an upgraded portfolio much before the April 2020 deadline.

Commenting on the launch, Uchida said the will herald a new era of luxury riding in the country and would help the company strengthen its position in the 125-cc segment.