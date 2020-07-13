JUST IN
Plenty of catalysts for Biocon over the next few months, say analysts

Covid-19: After Swiggy, ITC Hotels ties up with Zomato for delivery of food

COO of ITC Hotels Anil Chadha said with the changing world order owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, these arrangements will help customers get their favourite cuisines sitting at home

Press Trust of India 

Restaurant chains are developing their own food delivery platforms tare developing their own food delivery platforms to see them through the crisiso see them through the crisis
Earlier, at the time of reopening of hotels during 'Unlock 1', ITC Hotels had entered into similar arrangements with another online delivery platform Swiggy

ITC Hotels has tied up with food delivery platform Zomato for 'contactless' deliveries of all prepaid orders, a spokesperson of the leading hospitality chain said on Monday.

She said that the tie-up will strengthen ITC's pan-India delivery of the hotel chain's cuisine.

Earlier, at the time of reopening of hotels during 'Unlock 1', ITC Hotels had entered into similar arrangements with another online delivery platform Swiggy, which is continuing.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ITC Hotels Anil Chadha said with the changing world order owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, these arrangements will help customers get their favourite cuisines sitting at home.

This arrangement will be available with all ITC Hotels including ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata, the spokesperson said.
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 19:42 IST

