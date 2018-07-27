ITC open to acquisition of GSK's Horlicks at right price when up for sale

-
ALSO READ
What a Rs 35-bn health food drink called Horlicks may mean to its bidders
Why are Horlicks and Complan up for sale? Here's all you need to know
Kraft Heinz mulls selling children's energy drink brand Complan in India
Why MNC health drink makers are exiting Indian market
GSK may put Horlicks on the block to fund $13-billion Novartis deal
-
Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Friday said it is open to acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Horlicks brand when it is put up for sale, provided the price is "right".
"We would explore buying the Horlicks brand if it is up for sale and at a right price," managing director of ITC Sanjiv Puri told reporters here on Friday.
According to reports, ITC is in the list of suitors for the popular malt-based health drink brand Horlicks. Nestle, Dabur, Mondalez, Kraft Heinz and Hindustan Unilever were the others also believed to be in the fray.
GSK had gone for a strategic review of the Horlicks brand to fund the Novartis deal pegged at $13 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU