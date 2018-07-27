JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

CoC of Lanco Infratech rejects the revised resolution plan of TEPL
Business Standard

ITC open to acquisition of GSK's Horlicks at right price when up for sale

GSK had gone for a strategic review of the Horlicks brand to fund the Novartis deal pegged at $13 billion

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Horlicks sale

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Friday said it is open to acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Horlicks brand when it is put up for sale, provided the price is "right".

"We would explore buying the Horlicks brand if it is up for sale and at a right price," managing director of ITC Sanjiv Puri told reporters here on Friday.

According to reports, ITC is in the list of suitors for the popular malt-based health drink brand Horlicks. Nestle, Dabur, Mondalez, Kraft Heinz and Hindustan Unilever were the others also believed to be in the fray.

GSK had gone for a strategic review of the Horlicks brand to fund the Novartis deal pegged at $13 billion.
First Published: Fri, July 27 2018. 21:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements