ITC open to acquisition of GSK's Horlicks at right price when up for sale

Diversified conglomerate Ltd on Friday said it is open to acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) brand when it is put up for sale, provided the price is "right".

"We would explore buying the brand if it is up for sale and at a right price," managing director of Sanjiv Puri told reporters here on Friday.

According to reports, is in the list of suitors for the popular malt-based health drink brand Nestle, Dabur, Mondalez, and Hindustan Unilever were the others also believed to be in the fray.

had gone for a strategic review of the Horlicks brand to fund the Novartis deal pegged at $13 billion.