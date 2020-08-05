ITC's annual consumer spend across 25 brands crosses Rs 19,700 crore

B Sumant, executive director, ITC, said, “We have witnessed an unprecedented surge in demand for our branded packaged food products like Aashirvaad Atta, Yippee! noodles and Sunfeast biscuits given the increase in in-home consumption and lack of out-of-home eating opportunities for consumers.”

The annual consumer spend across ITC’s 25 mother brands in the non-cigarette FMCG space has crossed Rs 19,700 crore in the financial year ended March 2020, with Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo! chips, and Yippee! noodles accounting for more than 71 per cent. The firm’s annual report mentioned that Aashirvaad had an annual consumer spend of more than Rs 6,000 crore, Sunfeast was at Rs 4,000 crore, Bingo! Rs 2,700 crore, and Yippee Rs 1,300 crore. In the previous year, the consumer spend was Rs 18,000 crore.