ITC's Master Chef frozen snacks joins hands with Havmor Ice Cream

Diversified business entity on Wednesday said its Master Chef frozen snacks has entered into a strategic partnership with Ice Cream, owned by South Korean conglomerate Lotte group, to enhance distribution reach.

The partnership will enable Master Chef to leverage 100 Ice Cream carts to make available its range of 15 easy-to-cook snacks, the company said in a statement.

This allows Master Chef to use Ice Cream's pushcart distribution network during peak season for frozen snacks, November to March, which is generally the non-peak season for ice cream in markets where winter is dominant, it added.

Usually, the frozen foods industry registers a 30 per cent increase in sales in winter as compared to summer months.

ITC Vice President and Business Head (Frozen Foods) Ashu Phakey said, "With a strong distribution model in the ice cream space, we are confident that Havmor Ice creams consumer-centricity and extensive reach will complement our capabilities in creating innovative products to enhance the overall value offering for the customers."



Terming the partnership as a win-win initiative for both the and their channel partners, Havmor Ice cream Managing Director and CEO Komal Anand said it helps ITC Master Chef enhance availability during winter season while also allowing Havmor Ice Creams' channel partners generate incremental revenues during winter months.

"Expanding pushcart operations is an integral part of Havmor Ice cream's strategy to enhance its reach. Given that the frozen supply chain in India is evolving, leveraging the existing eco system to expand reach at optimized cost will continue to remain a focus area," Anand added.

