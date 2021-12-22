OYO appoints ex-Apple executive Nirdosh Chouhan as senior vice president

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio completes 5 years of operations; tech world congratulates
Swiggy's new membership programme offers unlimited free deliveries
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Zomato announces limited edition 'Pro Plus' membership for select customers
Zomato to stop grocery deliveries from Sep 17 due to poor order fulfillment
-
Hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it has appointed ex-Apple executive Nirdosh Chouhan as Senior Vice President of Engineering and former Swiggy official Kranthi Mitra Adusumilli as Senior Principal Data Scientist.
Chouhan, who has over 18 years of industry experience, will spearhead OYO's Core Engineering Platform that plays a critical role in the company's business, OYO said in a statement.
An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, he has had stints with global technology companies such as Apple, Oracle and Infosys, among others, it added.
On the other hand, Adusumilli -- who has earlier worked with companies like Swiggy, Viki AI and Mu Sigma -- will now lead OYO's Data Science teams to build machine learning algorithms for engaging personalised experiences, according to the statement.
An-IIT Delhi alumni, he has a PhD in Operations Research from The University of Texas at Austin and nearly 2 decades of experience with expertise in data science and AI (artificial intelligence) technology, the company said.
Both of them will directly report to OYO Chief Technology Officer Ankit Mathuria.
"With our unique two-sided technology platform, we are focussed on comprehensively addressing key pain points of hotel and homeowners and customers...
I am confident that with their deep expertise and diverse experiences from different industries and businesses, they will take OYO's products and services to the next level," Mathuria said.
Earlier this year, Mathuria, an ex-Amazon executive, had joined OYO as Chief Technology Officer. In August 2021, the company had announced plans to hire over 300 technology professionals, including software development, engineering and product managers, designers, data scientists across entry-level to senior leadership roles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU