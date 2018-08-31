ITI bags order worth Rs 66.33 bn from BSNL in UP, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand

-
Central public sector undertaking ITI Ltd has bagged orders worth Rs 66.33 billion from state-run telecom provider, BSNL in three states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.
The contract will be implemented over a period of 10 years. According to the contract, ITI Ltd will undertake the operations and maintenance along with sales and marketing of 6,945 base transceiver station sites of BSNL's GSM network. The operation also includes marketing of base station infrastructure to other GSM players for earning additional revenue.
"We are targeting for an order book of Rs 200 billion and these mega orders really boost our morale. With the past experience of maintenance of GSM project, we hope the smooth execution of this order in the coming days," said K Alagesan, Chairman & MD of ITI Ltd.
The company also said that it has also emerged as the lowest bidder in the RajNet project which has the mandate of rolling out broadband services in rural areas of Rajasthan.
After remaining sick for 16 years, ITI had turned profitable in FY18 by posting a net profit of Rs 1.02 billion on a revenue base of Rs 17.03 billion.
The state-owned firm's shift in strategy to enter telecommunication networks space has paid it rich dividends. Its total order book size stood at around Rs 100 billion by the end of last fiscal.
