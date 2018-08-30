Jaguar Land Rover India registers 83% growth in 2017-18, says MD Rohit Suri

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rohit Suri, Managing Director, JLR India

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has recorded 83 per cent growth in the overall domestic market and over 50 per cent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The state already has a base of 700 customers.

We grew 83 per cent in the domestic market and over 50 per cent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, Rohit Suri, president and MD of JLR India, said while launching a new retail facility here.

A new ultra-modern retail facility launch is in line with an objective to meet the rising popularity of the JLR cars in tier-2 cities, he added.
First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 01:09 IST

