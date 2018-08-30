Jaguar Land Rover India registers 83% growth in 2017-18, says MD Rohit Suri

-
Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has recorded 83 per cent growth in the overall domestic market and over 50 per cent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, a top company official said on Wednesday.
The state already has a base of 700 customers.
We grew 83 per cent in the domestic market and over 50 per cent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, Rohit Suri, president and MD of JLR India, said while launching a new retail facility here.
A new ultra-modern retail facility launch is in line with an objective to meet the rising popularity of the JLR cars in tier-2 cities, he added.
