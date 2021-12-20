Japan's Osaka Gas enters India's urban gas distribution market

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
-
Japan's Osaka Gas Co said on Monday it has entered India's urban gas distribution market by investing in the local unit of Singapore-based AGP International Holdings (AG&P) as part of its overseas expansion drive.
Demand in India's natural gas market is set to surge as the government wants to raise the share of the cleaner fuel in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6% to combat climate change.
Osaka Gas, Japan's second-biggest city gas supplier, plans to invest up to $120 million in the Indian unit of AG&P together with a state-private fund, Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN).
The AG&P unit has exclusive gas sales rights for eight years for 12 geographic areas, and infrastructure licenses for 25 years in those places.
Osaka Gas, which did not disclose how big a stake it would own in the unit, said India was a key growth market in Asia for the firm.
"We also want to pursue other business opportunities in India, including renewable energy," Katz Sato, senior general manager at Osaka Gas, told reporters.
The company has embarked on an overseas expansion to achieve its long-term goal, set in 2017, to triple its recurring profits by 2030, with contribution from abroad to account for one-third of the total profit, from about 5% in 2017.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Pravin Char)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU