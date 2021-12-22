Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone rejigs India operations

-
ALSO READ
This obscure Taiwanese firm's 1,219% rise shows profit, pain of chip crisis
RMZ Corp appoints Avnish Singh as MD-Investment Management
Delta Corp surges 12%, hits over 3-year high after loss narrows in Q2
RCF, NFL share sale by December, govt to get Rs 1,200 crore
Petrol, diesel prices rise to new record highs as rates hiked again
-
Japanese tyre major Bridgestone Corporation on Tuesday announced organisational changes in its Indian operations, with Rajarshi Moitra to become Chief Commercial Officer and Sunil Puri appointed as Head of Sustainability.
The changes are part of the company's strategy for the evolving Indian market and its thrust on sustainability in sync with Bridgestone Corporation's global sustainability strategy, the Japanese firm said in a statement.
"Moitra, who has played a key role in transforming the consumer business, will take over as Bridgestone India's Chief Commercial Officer, with end-to-end leadership of the consumer, commercial, and solutions businesses," it said, adding all the three segments will continue to operate as independent businesses under his overall direction.
He will also be responsible for supply chain management and all the post-production logistics. While ensuring synergies between product offerings this will also consolidate and reinforce market presence across tyre segments, the company said.
Puri, in his role as Head of Sustainability, would cut across functions and bring to "life opportunities and green initiatives in areas of new products, raw material usage, retread, and end-of-life tyres", the statement added.
"This appointment assumes significance as sustainability is key to Bridgestone's business and will now be led by a person with vast knowledge of the tyre business," the company said.
Commenting on the development, Bridgestone India Managing Director Parag Satpute said, "These organisational changes are aimed at consolidating our corporate position in the Indian tyre industry. The clubbing of our business units under one leadership will result in greater market penetration along with optimising of resources".
Globally, Bridgestone Corporation is committed to sustainability, and the creation of a dedicated resource for sustainability will see Bridgestone India enhance its commitment towards reducing, reusing and recycling throughout its operations, Satpute added.
Bridgestone India said these organisational changes will enable it to further grow and evolve the business, propelling it to the next level of growth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU