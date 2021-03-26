Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust signs Rs 100 crore pact with CNB Logitech

(JNPT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with CNB Logitech of Rs 100 crore per annum to monitor, track and optimise the movement of 50 lakh containers in EXIM trade.

Both entities said the signing of MoU will help to achieve India's maritime vision of 2030 by enhancing efficiencies.

CNB Logitech uses the Internet of Things, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to automate container terminals and ports operations. Its SmartInfra applications enabled top container yard terminals to run operations even during Covid-19 related lockdowns.

CNB Logitech has monitored over 2.5 million containers so far. With the signing of MoU with JNPT, it will be able to monitor over 50 per cent of India's container movement in EXIM trade.

The company's port yard ecosystem enables the exchange of data between different infrastructures -- be it a sea port or an inland container yard.

