Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust signs Rs 100 crore pact with CNB Logitech

-
ALSO READ
A move towards the landlord port?
JNPT says it is adhering to all green norms for Vadhavan port development
JNPT SEZ plans to attract Rs 4,000 cr investment, generate 72,600 jobs
Logitech G launches wireless gaming headset in India for Rs 15,495
Logitech lifts annual forecasts for third time as quarterly profit soars
-
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has signed a memorandum of understanding with CNB Logitech of Rs 100 crore per annum to monitor, track and optimise the movement of 50 lakh containers in EXIM trade.
Both entities said the signing of MoU will help to achieve India's maritime vision of 2030 by enhancing efficiencies.
CNB Logitech uses the Internet of Things, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to automate container terminals and ports operations. Its SmartInfra applications enabled top container yard terminals to run operations even during Covid-19 related lockdowns.
CNB Logitech has monitored over 2.5 million containers so far. With the signing of MoU with JNPT, it will be able to monitor over 50 per cent of India's container movement in EXIM trade.
The company's port yard ecosystem enables the exchange of data between different infrastructures -- be it a sea port or an inland container yard.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU