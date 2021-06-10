Jaypee Infra: Lenders to vote on Suraksha, NBCC offers from June 14

The members of Committee of Creditors of Jaypee Infratech Ltd will vote on the offers submitted by Suraksha Group and India from June 14th till June 23rd as both bids are found compliant as per the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), 2016.

In the CoC meeting held today, the resolution professional asked government owned, to first get permission from Yamuna Express Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for its offer to transfer part of its land bank to the lenders. offered to get the permission from YEIDA before the NCLT approval.

Jaypee Infratech was sent for in August 2017 after the company failed to repay its debt worth Rs 22,000 crore.