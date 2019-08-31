JCB India appoints Subir Chowdhury as new managing director and CEO

-
JCB India on Friday announced appointment of Subir Chowdhury as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Chowdhury will take over as the MD and CEO of JCB India by year-end, the company said in a statement. Chowdhury, who is currently JCB India's Chief Operating Officer, will replace Vipin Sondhi.
"Subir Chowdhury has a proven track record at JCB and I am delighted he is taking up the position as MD and CEO," JCB Group CEO Graeme Macdonald said.
Before joining JCB India, Chowdhury was Director Manufacturing for Whirlpool, based in New Delhi.
