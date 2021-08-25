Jeh Wadia quits 2 Wadia firms, exits boards of all listed group companies

-
ALSO READ
Go Air explores legal action against Go Holdings over brand rights
Go Air IPO puts spotlight on Wadia Group stocks. Here's a chart check
Jeh Wadia steps down as GoAir MD, Ben Baldanza made vice chairman
Britannia Q4 preview: Here's what to look out for in the numbers
Britannia posts 3% decline in March quarter profit to Rs 364 crore
-
Jehangir Wadia has quit the boards of Britannia Industries and Bombay Burmah Trading Corp., withdrawing from all listed businesses of the $15-billion Wadia Group.
Jehangir, 48, in March resigned as managing director of his family-controlled airline of Go Airlines (rebranded as Go First). A month later, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company said Jehangir had stepped down as its managing director.
Britannia’s latest annual report last week said Jehangir (or Jeh in media reports) did not offer himself for reappointment to the board. Mint reports that two people aware of developments had told the newspaper Jehangir’s departure is connected to differences with father, Nusli Wadia.
"Mr. Jehangir N Wadia, Non-Executive Director, who retires by rotation at the ensuing AGM in terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, has not offered himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 30 July, 2021 resolved not to fill the resulting vacancy and the same is placed before,” said Britannia’s annual report.
Bombay Burmah's annual report carries an identical notice that says a resolution will be brought before shareholders at its annual meeting.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU