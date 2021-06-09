Jet Airways annual general meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum

-
The annual general meeting of Jet Airways scheduled to be held on Tuesday was adjourned due to lack of quorum, according to a regulatory filing.
The company would intimate the further notice of the adjourned meeting separately, it added.
Jet Airways suspended operations in April 2019 and is currently undergoing an insolvency resolution process. The affairs of the full service carrier are being managed by resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia.
"... we hereby inform you that the meeting to be held on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing ('VC') facility or Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM') was adjourned due to want of the quorum," the filing said on Tuesday.
As per a filing in May, the meeting on Tuesday was to consider and adopt the company's audited standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 together with the reports of auditors.
Besides, the appointment of statutory auditor was to be discussed.
The company was not able to prepare its financial results on time as directors, CEO, CFO and various other top management personal had resigned before the resolution process began in June 2019.
Jet Airways, which became a scheduled airline in 1995, suspended operations due to financial distress on April 17, 2019.
It had started as an air taxi operator on May 5, 1993, with a fleet of four leased Boeing 737-300 aircraft. The airline got listed on domestic bourses in February 2005.
