Flipkart appoints Jeyandran Venugopal chief product and technology officer

Walmart-owned e-commerce firm said that it is strengthening its tech-organisation structure with Jeyandran Venugopal (Jey) being elevated as the chief product and technology officer (CPTO). In this role, Venugopal will provide strategic leadership to the organisation and define the technology vision for the company with a specific focus on building future capabilities across product and engineering.

“We are strengthening our technology capabilities every day and Jey will play an anchor along with the most talented team that we have. In his new role, he will continue to strengthen the team and tech investments,” said Group CEO “ He would help implement new technologies at the pace and the scale that will enable us to become an even more agile, future-ready organization. So, that we can bring millions of new customers and sellers on our platform to achieve our vision to democratize e-commerce in India,” said Krishnamurthy.

An alumnus of College of Engineering, Guindy (Anna University) and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Venugopal has been with the Group for more than two years. He had previously served as the chief technology officer (CTO) of fashion firm Myntra, before moving to Flipkart in January 2019. A seasoned technology and product leader with over a span of two decades, Venugopal held leadership roles in the consumer internet product and tech industry in the US and India. His responsibilities included leading the development of core e-commerce systems, fashion tech for Myntra and Jabong, platforms and digital media technologies for Amazon and Yahoo and heading an entrepreneurial venture in digital healthcare.

Flipkart said it has a robust tech team, that has contributed immensely in building a robust, resilient and scalable platform that gives Flipkart a competitive advantage for the future. Venugopal will facilitate prioritization of technology investments and drive continued agility in decision-making while working closely with tech and business leaders across the organisation, said the company.