Jio deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum across Odisha to enhance experience

In a bid to enhance
subscriber experience in Odisha, Reliance Jio, has successfully completed deployment of additional 20 MHz spectrum acquired in the recent spectrum auctions.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) in March announced that it had successfully acquired the right to use spectrum in all 22 circles across India in the recently concluded spectrum auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.
The company had acquired additional spectrums in 800, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands respectively.
In Odisha, Jio has acquired an additional 20 MHz spectrum including 5 MHz of 800MHz band; 5 MHz of 1800MHz band; and 10 MHz of 2300 MHz band in the recent spectrum auction, a company statement said.
Jio has gone ahead with the deployment of all the three spectrums across nearly 10,000+ network sites spread across the state. With this, the total bandwidth available with Jio for usage in Odisha will be 60 MHz including 10 MHz each in the 800 MHz and 1800 MHz, and 40MHz in 2300 MHz band.
Spectrum augmentation of this magnitude will certainly help enhance the network and user experience manifold for entire Jio subscriber base in Odisha, it said.
Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, curtailed movements and lockdown, this is a timely addition, which will help students to attend online classes and professionals working from home, to seamlessly carry out their activities while being safe at home, a senior executive said.
The enhanced connectivity, speed and experience will certainly be of great help to health sector and frontline workers as well who are relentlessly trying to contain this pandemic.
Jio has over 1.4 crore mobile subscribers in the state, it claimed. Along with having over 41 per cent of mobile subscribers in Odisha, Jio also leads with over 50 per cent market share in gross revenue in the state, the statement said.
With increasing demand for more 4G towers, Jio Odisha is further expanding its 4G network in 2021, connecting several hitherto unconnected regions, he said.
Currently, Jio has over 10,000 true 4G network sites in the state, the largest 4G footprint.
Reliance Jio acquired a total of 488.35MHz spectrum in 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands for 22 circles in the recent spectrum auction at a cost of Rs.57,123 crores for a period of 20 years.
