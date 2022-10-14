Jio pips Vi to top 4G upload speed chart, leads in download speed: Trai

-
Telecom major Jio topped the 4G network speed chart in terms of average download and upload for the first time in about six years of its commercial operation, according to data published by sector regulator Trai.
While Jio's 4G upload speed marginally improved to 6.4 megabit per second, the speed on Vodafone Idea (Vi) network dropped to 5.9 mbps in September from 6.7 mbps in August.
Vi was leading the chart for the last several quarters in the uploading speed segment.
The average speed is computed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.
Airtel and BSNL networks registered a 3.4 mbps upload speed in September.
Jio continued to maintain its leadership in the 4G download chart.
In September, the telecom major recorded an average download speed of 19.1 mbps. It was followed by Airtel, which recorded a download speed of 14 mbps, followed by Vi at 12.7 mbps and BSNL at 5 mbps.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:15 IST
