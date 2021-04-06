JLR commences Jaguar F-PACE bookings in India, deliveries to begin in May

-
Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for the updated version of F-PACE SUV.
With new exterior, all-new interior, latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment and the choice of in-line four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, the new F-PACE is more luxurious, connected and efficient, JLR India said in a statement.
"In its latest avatar, the new Jaguar F-PACE's standout design contours, exhilarating performance and a more luxurious and connected experience is bound to captivate many hearts in India," JLR President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.
The new version of SUV will be offered in India in R-Dynamic S trim in both petrol and diesel powertrains and deliveries will begin from May 2021, the automaker noted.
