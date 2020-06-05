JLR inks pact with China lenders for secured term loan of $704.5 million

-
ALSO READ
Jaguar Land Rover reports global sales dip of 5.9% in 2019 at 557,706 units
Tata Motors' JLR acquires all-terrain performance car manufacturer Bowles
JLR posts revenue hike amid sales fall, China business continues to recover
Tata Motors' JLR seeks Covid-19 support package from UK govt: Report
Jaguar Land Rover retail sales down 3.4% in November: Tata Motors
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU