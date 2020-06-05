JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Microsoft helping retail clients deal with post-lockdown world, says COO

Atlas Cycles shuts manufacturing unit in Sahibabad amid lack of funds
Business Standard

JLR inks pact with China lenders for secured term loan of $704.5 million

They said the Chinese banks that would provide it with the three-year revolving loan include Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

Topics
Jaguar Land Rover | JLR

Agencies 

Insolvency, bankruptcy, IBC, companies, firms, shareholders, promoters, owners, investors, npa, bad loans

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by Tata Motors, has entered into agreements with lenders in China for a secured term loan facility of $704.5 million, marking its first debt financing in China, it said.

They said the Chinese banks that would provide it with the three-year revolving loan include Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU