Business Standard

JLR partners with Wolfspeed for silicon carbide semiconductors supply

Jaguar Land Rover announced a strategic partnership with Wolfspeed Inc for supply of silicon carbide semiconductors for next generation electric vehicles

Topics
Jaguar Land Rover | semiconductor industry | Electric Vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Wolfspeed Inc for supply of silicon carbide semiconductors for next generation electric vehicles.

Under the partnership, Jaguar Land Rover will use Wolfspeed's advanced silicon carbide technology specifically in the vehicles' inverter, managing transfer of power from battery to electric motors, the company said in a statement.

"The first Range Rover vehicles with this advanced technology will be available from 2024, and the new all-electric Jaguar brand the following year," the Tata Motors-owned firm added.

JLR will participate in the 'Wolfspeed assurance of supply program' to secure the supply of this technology for future electric vehicle production needs in order to enable greater visibility and control over JLR's future supply chain.

Wolfspeed has an existing relationship with Jaguar TCS Racing team which competes in the Formula E World Championship. Its silicon carbide technology has been used to accelerate on-track efficiency and performance.

"By developing that (the existing relationship) into a strategic partnership as part of our Reimagine strategy, we can integrate Wolfspeed's advanced silicon carbide technology into our next generation electric vehicles, delivering extended range and performance capabilities for our clients," JLR CEO Thierry Bollor said.

JLR has announced that under its Reimagine strategy it is transforming to an electric-first business, to become carbon net zero across its supply chain, products, services, and operations by 2039.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 15:41 IST

