State-run telcos MTNL, BSNL line up $2.34 billion debt sales via bonds
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland October total sales rise 34% to 14,863 units, exports decline

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 34 per cent rise in total sales at 14,863 units in October 2022.

Topics
Ashok Leyland | Ashok Leyland sales up

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ashok Leyland strengthens ICV segment with new BOSS LE & LX trucks

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 34 per cent rise in total sales at 14,863 units in October 2022.

The company had sold 11,079 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 13,860 units, as against 10,043 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 38 per cent, it added.

Exports were marginally down at 1,003 units, as compared to 1,036 units in October last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:24 IST

