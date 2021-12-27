JSW Group launches employee-friendly electric vehicle policy across country

-
-
The JSW Group will facilitate up to Rs 3 lakhs as incentive for its employees to purchase electric four- and two-wheelers, seeking to help India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Sustainable Development Scenarios (SDS) of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The JSW Electric Vehicle (EV) policy starts January 2022 for the diversified group’s employees across India. "JSW Group’s new EV Policy is a unique initiative leading to increased adoption of EVs in India and enabling access to green mobility. We would continue to move ahead responsibly, singularly focused on reducing our own impacts while being pioneers in the sustainability domain. The goal is to build ambition among corporate and government bodies to support India’s transition to net zero by 2070,” Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, was quoted as saying in a company statement.
Apart from financial incentives, free-of-cost dedicated charging stations and green zones (parking slots) for electric vehicles will be provided at all JSW offices and plant locations for employees.
“The transport sector in India is currently the third-largest emitter of CO2. As electric vehicles are more efficient than traditional IC engine vehicles, the JSW EV policy, effective January 2022, will set a benchmark for others to follow. EVs are not only environmentally-friendly but also cost-effective,” Dilip Pattanayak, president and chief human resources officer at JSW Group, was quoted as saying.
JSW Steel Ltd has adopted a specific climate change policy and set an CO2 emission reduction target of 42 percent reduction over the base year of 2005 by 2030.
