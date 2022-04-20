JSW Group to develop 900 MW pumped storage hydel project in Bengal

-
ALSO READ
JSW Neo Energy to set up hydro pumped storage project in Chhattisgarh
SBI picks up minority stake in Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Cement for Rs 100 cr
Cong's Sajjan Singh blames BJP, AIMIM for spreading communal violence
JSW Group arm invests $5 mn in personal care products firm Cureskin
JSW Steel USA begins Phase II upgrade of plate mill facility in Texas, US
-
The JSW Group will develop a 900 MW pumped storage hydel power project in West Bengal, its chairman Sajjan Jindal announced on Wednesday.
Addressing the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, Jindal said it will be developed on a nomination basis.
Jindal had shown interest to set up a pumped storage energy project in West Bengal back in 2019.
The West Bengal government has decided to develop a third pumped storage power plant at Bandhunala project in Purulia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU