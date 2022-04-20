JSW Group to develop 900 MW pumped storage hydel project in Bengal

The will develop a 900 MW pumped storage in West Bengal, its chairman announced on Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, Jindal said it will be developed on a nomination basis.

Jindal had shown interest to set up a pumped storage energy project in West Bengal back in 2019.

The West Bengal government has decided to develop a third pumped storage power plant at Bandhunala project in Purulia.

