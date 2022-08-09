JUST IN
JSW Steel crude steel output grows 14 pc to 15.69 LT in Jul
Govt will re-evaluate airfare cap depending on ATF price movement: Scindia
Microsoft onboards ONDC to launch shopping app for Indian consumers
Amazon sets up grant for Indian entrepreneurs to build logistics business
Shriram Transport Finance raises fixed deposit rates by 0.5% across tenors
Triumph International India launches 1st exclusive retail store in Pune
Coupon-finding Groupon lays off over 500 employees, 15% of its staff
After 'substantial' new hiring cuts, Snapchat planning to sack workers
Crave InfoTech launches 'white paper' on top supply chain challenges
Will India's newest airline Akasa's launch help bring down airfares?
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Govt will re-evaluate airfare cap depending on ATF price movement: Scindia
Business Standard

JSW Steel crude steel output grows 14 pc to 15.69 LT in Jul

JSW Steel on Tuesday posted 14 per cent year-on-year growth in its crude steel output to 15.69 lakh tonne (LT) in July 2022.

Topics
JSW steel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Steel
Representative Image

JSW Steel on Tuesday posted 14 per cent year-on-year growth in its crude steel output to 15.69 lakh tonne (LT) in July 2022.

The company had produced 13.82 LT crude steel in July 2021, it said in a statement.

The production of flat rolled products rose 15 per cent to 10.72 LT in July 2022, from 9.34 LT in the same month last year.

Its long rolled products output also registered a 19 per cent rise to 3.65 LT against 3.06 LT a year ago.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of the USD 22-billion diversified JSW Group. The group has presence in various sectors, such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.

Its Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal has said the company will invest over Rs 48,700 crore over the next three years as part of its capex (capital expenditure) plan, of which Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on JSW steel

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 16:34 IST

`
.