Triumph International India launches 1st exclusive retail store in Pune

/ -- Triumph International India, one of the world's leading intimate apparel brands, inaugurated its first exclusive standalone retail store in at Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar. The charismatic actress, Mrunal Thakur inaugurated the new store that hosts both their brands Triumph and iconic bodywear brand sloggi, introduced by Triumph International India recently.

The 804 sq. ft. store is thematically designed with set-ups and fixtures in both brands' signature colours. The store offers comfortable fitting zones, spacious changing rooms, an uncluttered shopping experience and an extensive range of premium intimate clothing across various categories. Consumers can also avail expert fitting advice from their well-trained fit experts.

With a determined vision of providing a range of comfortable and splendid arrays of lingerie, Triumph International was founded in Germany, 1886. Placing women at the forefront, Triumph International has surprised its customers in India since 2002 and has remarkably built an offline presence in 81 leading cities in the country. Triumph has also launched its unisex bodywear brand sloggi in October last year and recently inaugurated the first sloggi store in Nexus Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.

To add more elegance and glamour to the well-designed premium store, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur inaugurated the store accompanied by Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan (Commercial Director, India & Sri Lanka, Triumph International).

Elaborating on the brand ethos, Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan, Commercial Director, India & Sri Lanka, Triumph International said, "Triumph International has always taken pride in delivering as per customer expectations. The industry is dynamic which requires us to adapt by redefining our strategies. While we are in the process of tapping the customer journey, consumer expectations continue to push brands to improve consistency and seamlessness across all channels to have the competitive edge. Our omni-channel strategy combined with our innovation take Triumph and sloggi to newer heights with every new store being launched in India. We are excited to bring to the diverse and discerning customers of a truly international retail experience."



Shweta Verma, Head of Product and Marketing, India & Sri Lanka, Triumph International shares, "Innovation plays a major role in operations at Triumph International. We as a team work collectively in bringing international innovation in the innerwear industry to Indian consumers. Lingerie is much more than a piece of clothing for a woman. It has the ability to positively impact one's confidence and uplift one's mood. It is important to find the perfect fit accompanied by the trending styles & patterns, and we deliver just that. Our 'Smart Lingerie' product series is a great example of how the brand constantly innovates and designs adaptable and comfort led products with all bodies in mind. Our 'Fit Smart' bras intelligently mould to each woman's unique body providing her with comfort and an ultimate sense of freedom."



Triumph is one of the lingerie brands that women seek for their innerwear needs when it comes to comfort, inclusivity and timeless fashion. Triumph strives to empower all women to find the magic and feel across their wide range from comfortable T-shirt bras to fancy lace bras, and from high-performance sports bras and fun swimwear to relaxing loungewear.

sloggi which is positioned to bring true comfort to peoples' everyday life by creating the most wearable, innovative bodywear for men and women in the world, stocks global best-selling collections like ZERO Feel, GO Allround, Go, Start, Ever Fresh, S by sloggi and Shore, the swimwear collection.

The Triumph and sloggi store at Phoenix Marketcity, will be serving its customers daily between 11 am and 9:30 pm from August 4, 2022.

About Triumph International:



Triumph Group, one of the world's leading intimate apparel companies, develops, produces, and markets intimate apparel, sleepwear, and swimwear for its brands Triumph and sloggi, through wholesale customers and its own stores and e-commerce.

Triumph has brought about its success from humble beginnings more than 130 years ago, to a global corporation that is one of the few in the apparel industry that still remains family-owned. Today the Triumph Group joins the ranks of global leaders in the lingerie sector, with a multifaceted product palette that is sold in more than 120 countries, from Norway to South Africa and from Mexico to India. This is taken care of by around 40,000 trade customers, with whom Triumph has traditionally had close relations, in addition to a dense network of 4,050 controlled points of sale, which are operated both by partners and by Triumph itself. The company is mindful of the fact that innovative, quality products must be accompanied by excellent service in order to satisfy demanding consumers.

The brand entered India in March 2002 and has a strong presence across all sales channels. The distribution in India spans over 80 cities via direct supply having more than 1,000 points of sale. The brand is currently present in more than 250 counters across India including leading large format stores, more than 1000 MBO stores, and multiple e-commerce portals. For additional details, please visit http://www.triumph.com



