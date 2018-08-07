JSW Steel crude steel output grows 8% to 1.4mn tonne in July 2018

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel output grew 8 per cent to 1.4 million tonne during July 2018.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 1.3 million tonne crude steel in July 2017, it said in a statement.

The company also registered 41 per cent growth in the output of long rolled products at 306 thousand tonne as compared to 217 thousand tonne in the year-ago month, it added.
 

Output of flat rolled products rose 1 per cent at 986 thousand tonne as against 974 thousand tonne in July 2017, it said.

Part of $13 billion JSW Group, JSW Steel has an installed steel-making capacity of 18 MTPA.

The company's plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.
First Published: Tue, August 07 2018. 18:23 IST

