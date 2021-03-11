JSW Steel crude steel production at 1.3 mn tn in Feb, down 1% from last yr

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel's Q2 net profit falls 37% to Rs 1,595 cr on higher tax outgo
JSW Steel set to acquire land for 13 mn tonne steel plant in Odisha
Enhancing competitiveness can help India become factory of world: Jindal
Steel stocks extend rally; JSW Steel, Tata Steel hit fresh 52-week highs
JSW Steel: Strong operational performance lifts future prospects
-
JSW Steel, the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group, on Thursday reported crude steel production of 13.06 lakh tonnes in February, down by one per cent from 13.2 lakh tonnes in the same month of previous year.
The average capacity utilisation was 93 per cent, it said in a statement.
The production of flat rolled products totalled 9.27 lakh tonnes in February, down 6 per cent from 9.82 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.
But the production of long rolled products rose dramatically by 10 per cent to 3.4 lakh tonnes in February from 3.08 lakh tonnes the same month last year.
JSW Steel is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years.
Its manufacturing facility at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in India with a capacity of 12 million tonnes per year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU