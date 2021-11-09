JSW Steel's crude steel output grows 6% to 14.25 LT in October

-
Domestic steel giant JSW Steel on Tuesday posted a 6 per cent year-on-year rise in crude steel production at 14.25 lakh tonne (LT) during October 2021.
JSW Steel had produced 13.38 LT of crude steel during the same month in 2020, a company statement said.
On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, the production in October was also 6 per cent higher from 13.43 LT steel the company had produced in September 2021.
The average capacity utilisation for the month was 95 per cent, it said.
In October 2021, the company's output of flat-rolled products registered a 7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth to 10.45 LT, from 9.76 LT in October 2020, and 10 per cent m-o-m rise compared to 9.53 LT in September 2021.
Its production of long-rolled products grew 11 per cent to 3.34 LT, from 3.01 LT in October 2020, and 6 per cent m-o-m against 3.17 LT in September 2021.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group which also has presence in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.
