JSW Steel's crude steel output surges 2% to 1.39 MT during November

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel Wednesday said its crude steel output grew 2 per cent to 1.39 million tonnes (MT) during November this year.

The company had produced 13.62 LT crude steel in November 2017, it said in a statement.

It has registered a fall of 5 per cent in the production of flat-rolled products to 9.15 MT as against 9.59 MT in the same month last year.

However, the company registered a 17 per cent growth in the output of its long rolled products at 3.48 MT in November as compared to 2.99 LT in the year-ago month, JSW Steel said.

Last week, ratings agency Icra had said that domestic flat steel manufacturers may have to brace for a downward revision in prices, as a threat of cheap imports into India in near-term has increased.

Domestic flat steel prices are likely to face temporary pressures from cheaper imports, it had said in a research report.

JSW Steel is a part of the diversified $13 billion JSW Group, which has a presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports. It is the leading integrated steel company with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India.

The company's Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.
Wed, December 12 2018. 15:15 IST

