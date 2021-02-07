Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 consolidated profit rises 22% to Rs 123.91 crore
Jubilant FoodWorks gains 8% on strong sales recovery in December quarter
Jubilant FoodWorks posts net loss of Rs 74.5 cr in Q1, revenue declines 59%
Diversified base offers several growth opportunities for Jubilant FoodWorks
Analysts upgrade earnings outlook as Jubilant delivers on margin front
-
Jubilant FoodWorks is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth.
Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chains in India, reported a 21.71 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 123.91 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.
At present, thedine-incapacityat restaurants is constrained at 50 per centto prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"....With all COVID SOPs being followed diligently, we will see dine-in demand coming back very strongly. Recovery in dine-in business remains slow because of restrictions on seating capacity in restaurants.
"On the dine-in channel specifically, the constraint is more on supply than demand. That (restrictions) is what has held back the recovery significantly," Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer and Wholetime Director, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd said in an analysts call.
Earlier this month, the government allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Pota said the company opened 50 new Domino's stores in the third quarter this year, the highest-ever in a quarter.
"We turned the corner decidedly in Q3 with Domino's returning to growth, driven by strong momentum in delivery and takeaway channels," he said.
As on December 31, 2020, the company operated 1,314 Domino's Pizza restaurants, 27 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.Jubilant FoodWorks also owns and operates Chinese cuisine restaurant brand, 'Hong's Kitchen', which serves 2 cities with 7 restaurants in India and 3 Ekdum! Biryani outlets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU