K M Birla's firm bets on India's economic recovery, revives investments

-
ALSO READ
Tariffs still very low, pricing revival critical for telecom sector: Birla
Indian companies should remain agile to face future crisis: Birla
Hindalco will return to pre-Covid levels by H2: Kumar Mangalam Birla
Indian cos mustn't get caught in covid co-morbidities: Kumar Mangalam Birla
Covid-19 set off once in-a-century crisis; economy may contract: K M Birla
-
Indian tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla’s $46-billion metals-to-telecommunications conglomerate is reviving investments, betting India’s economy will soon bounce back from a recession induced by the pandemic.
As the vaccines roll out, and governments and central banks provide stimulus, India will be among economies to rise above pre-pandemic levels, the billionaire said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday. His Aditya Birla Group has already unveiled plans to plow in about $2.4 billion across businesses in the past few weeks, months after putting on hold some of its expansion programs on account of the Covid-related lockdowns.
"Economists were throwing many letters at us -- V, W, X -- all sorts of things to describe the possible economic recovery. For us, its pretty much been a V," said Birla, the chairman of the group. "It’s been a very sharp recovery, a very huge surprise for all of us."
Signs of Strength
Birla’s expectations for a rebound echo those of India’s central bank, as some of the nation’s key indicators, including manufacturing, demand for loans and consumer purchases, showed signs of strengthening. The $2.9 trillion economy is set to shrink 7.7 per cent in the year through March, its first full-year contraction in more than four decades, according to government estimates.
The International Monetary Fund forecast an almost 12 per cent gain in gross domestic product for Asia’s third-largest economy in 2021, albeit on a low base owing to the pandemic. Barring a second wave, the "worst is behind us" with India kicking off a vaccination drive against Covid-19, the Reserve Bank of India said in its January bulletin.
"There are signs of recovery in certain sectors," said Sandeep Gupta, managing director at consultancy Protiviti India. Pent up demand, low interest rates and expectations of government spending on infrastructure have spurred some private sector investments, he said.
Grasim Industries Ltd., Birla’s flagship firm, said last week that it was entering the paints business and plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore ($685 million) over three years. UltraTech Cement Ltd. said in December that it will spend Rs 5,477 crore to increase capacity by 12.8 million tons annually while the group’s metals unit, Hindalco Industries Ltd. will spend Rs 7,000 crore to double its aluminum downstream capacity over the next few years.
Just in June last year, Hindalco said it was slowing down its expansion plans, while Novelis Inc., Hindalco’s US-based aluminum unit, also delayed the ramp up of new finishing facilities in Guthrie, US and Changzhou, China, until the second half of the fiscal year to align with demand.
‘Fizz Is Back’
The group, with roots dating back to 1857, has seen strong growth in its financial services, fashion retail, cement and metals businesses, according to Birla. "We are looking to grow very large in these companies," he said, adding that he was open to growing them organically or through acquisitions. "For Aditya Birla Group, the fizz is back."
The traction in other businesses is helping offset challenges in reviving Vodafone Idea Ltd. -- an indebted wireless carrier Birla jointly owns with UK’s Vodafone Group Plc. The local operator has reported nine straight quarters of losses amid intense price competition and faces $8 billion in government dues and has been losing subscribers to rivals.
The Aditya Birla Group employs more than 120,000 employees across 36 countries and earns over 50 per cent of its revenues from overseas, according to its website.
"The recovery will be a little patchy," Birla said. China could race ahead to surpass European Union this year, while the US, Japan and some countries in Europe are unlikely to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels this year, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU