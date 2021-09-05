K'taka: Industrial Adalat to be reintroduced to solve industrial disputes

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani in Delhi amid buzz over CM's exit
Karnataka asks steel mills to ramp up O2 production, supply to hospitals
New mining policy by month-end, says Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani
Karnataka CM allocates portfolios, keeps Finance and Bengaluru Development
K'taka CM in Delhi on 2-day visit to discuss state issues with ministers
-
The Industries department will reintroduce 'Industrial Adalats' (Industrial courts) from September 27 to help solve industry related problems on the spot, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh Nirani said on Sunday.
The Minister said he also planned to hold symposia and workshops in major cities across the state to encourage entrepreneurship among youths.
The decision to reintroduce Industrial Adalats was taken after his recent meeting with senior officials of his department, the minister said in a statement.
Nirani said the Industrial Adalats will provide platforms for stakeholders from the industrial sector to get their long pending grievances resolved.
According to him, the Industrial Adalat was introduced during his previous stint as Industries minister between 2008 and 2013.
Many investors and industrialists have immensely benefited from Industrial Adalats and issues such as land disputes, taxes, fees, infrastructure facilities and other related issues were resolved amicably, he said.
Regarding symposia and workshops, Nirani said it will be held a day after the scheduled Industrial Adalats in cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi.
"We want to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship among our youths by imparting necessary skills through these workshops and make them entrepreneurs. We want them to emerge as job-providers instead of job-seekers," Nirani said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU