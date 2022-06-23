Kalpataru Power Transmission, its arms bag orders worth Rs 2,290 crore

-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd and its arms have bagged new orders worth Rs 2,290 crore.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL), a leading global EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector, and its subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,290 crore at a consolidated level, a company statement said.
These include orders from international markets in the power transmission business of Rs 1,416 crore.
The company and its subsidiaries also won orders for the construction of an elevated viaduct and five elevated stations of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, civil works for a data centre and B&F (buildings and factories) projects in India totalling Rs 874 crore.
"We are delighted with the traction in new order wins in our T&D, Urban Infra and B&F business. The new orders secured over the past few months will help us to further diversify our global reach and improve our order mix across business verticals.
"This will overall improve our market position in the global EPC space along with strengthening our capabilities in civil, electrical and heavy infrastructure businesses," KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said.
The new order wins of Rs 6,109 crore and L1 position of over Rs 4,600 crore in the current quarter provides good visibility to achieve targeted consolidated revenue growth in excess of 15 per cent for FY23, he added.
