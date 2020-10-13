Keenly interested in 5G trials, will comply with govt norms: Voda Idea

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea strikes big data deal with IBM to enhance customer experience
Trai grants Voda Idea time till Sept 8 to respond to priority plan notice
Vodafone Idea CEO defends brand integration, says network is 5G-ready
Telecom operators sound alarm over India-specific standard for 5G
Spectrum auction: DoT circulates Cabinet note for comments, keeps 5G out
-
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Tuesday said it is "keenly interested" in conducting 5G trials, and asserted that the telco will fully comply with government policy on the issue.
Vodafone Idea, Chief Technology Officer, Vishant Vora did not specify the vendors that the company is teaming up with for 5G trials but said the company is following all government norms for submission of its application.
"I can't comment on speculation on media...We are following all of the government norms for submission of our applications. We continue to stay engaged with the government, and obviously we will support whatever the government decision is, on this subject," Vora told reporters.
He was speaking at a virtual briefing to announce that the company has roped in IBM for its 'big data' platform. Vodafone Idea is "keenly interested" in doing 5G trials and will follow the government policy in this regard, he said replying to a specific query on the issue.
To another question on 5G spectrum auctions, he emphasised that it is important for India to develop its own use cases' for 5G in order to deliver optimum value for the economy and society.
"On the 5G spectrum auctions...that is a government policy decision, we will see where the government policy takes us...But, I will say it is very important that India should develop its own set of use cases for 5G so it delivers greatest value for Indian economy and society, instead of blindly following rest of the world," he said.
Vora said markets such as Japan and China had recognised 5G as a "foundational piece" of the economy of the future, and had accordingly tailored their approach on spectrum.
"...They recognise that 5G is going to be this foundational piece of economy of future and therefore instead of taking money out of the sector, they said no we are not going to charge you for spectrum, but we will actually like you to build a 5G network on which all of these other industries can grow," Vora said, and added that the approach is worth thinking about as policy makers here deliberate on India's take on 5G.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU