Keventer Agro expands milk collection centers in WB to ramp up production

-
ALSO READ
Milk co-ops approach Centre for export sops to clear massive inventories
Parag Milk Foods up 7% on launching a new product in its premium category
Soy, oat, almond, rice, coconut, dairy: Which milk is best for our health?
This IITian and ex-Infy techie is creating India's first kiddie dairy brand
Store or share? Dairies look for best options to dispose of surplus milk
-
City-based food and beverage
major Keventer Agro that owns the dairy brand Metro is expanding its fresh milk collection centres in West Bengal in a bid to raise its processing capacity from 2.5 lakh liters to 4 lakh liters per day, the company said on Tuesday.
The company launched of its ninth bulk milk collection centre (BMC) in Vidyasagar Industrial Park at Kharagpur and plans to open more in the coming months to ramp up its supply chain, it said.
With this, Keventer Agri that has two dairy brands
Metro Dairy and Keventer Milk has reached milk procurement capacity of 170,000 litres per day (LPD).
The total capex in the nine collection centers is about Rs six crore across the state. The centers now cover five districts - Burdwan, Hooghly, Midnapur, North 24 Parganas and Nadia and works with 18,000 farmers on a daily basis.
"We have witnessed an increase in household consumption of dairy products and believe that the trend will continue even when normalcy resumes.
"In such a scenario, having a network of collection centres is an important step for creating an eco-system where the company can play a significant part in the states dairy space and be ready to meet the consumer demand," Keventer Agro chairman and managing director, Mayank Jalan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU