Kia's vehicle sales in India grow 48% to 28,634 units in January

Automaker on Wednesday said its sales grew 48 per cent at 28,634 units in January.

The company's sales stood at 19,319 units in the year-ago period.

The growth was driven by Seltos and Sonet models, as their sales stood at 10,470 and 9,261 units, respectively, during the reported month, followed by Carens with 7,900 units and Carnival with 1,003 units sold domestically, said in a statement.

The company also said it recorded the highest-ever monthly sales of Carens.

"We have witnessed an encouraging start to CY2023 with sales of 28,634 units in January. It reflects a strong demand for our products. We also plan to introduce PBVs (purpose-built vehicles) this year for special services in India," said Hardeep Singh Brar - National Head for Sales and Marketing at .

