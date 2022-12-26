JUST IN
Business Standard

Kirloskar Systems announces appointment of Manasi Tata on board of JV firms

Kirloskar Systems on Monday said it has appointed Manasi Tata, daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar, as Director on the board of the company's joint-venture firms with immediate effect

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kirloskar Brothers

Kirloskar Systems on Monday said it has appointed Manasi Tata, daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar, as Director on the board of the company's joint-venture firms with immediate effect.

These joint ventures include Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt Ltd (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt Ltd (TMHIN), and Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt Ltd (DNKI), the company said in a statement.

Her appointment as Director, comes after the untimely passing of her father, late Vikram S Kirloskar, former Chairman & Managing Director, KSPL. His wife, Geetanjali Kirloskar, has already taken charge as the new Chairman & Managing Director at KSPL, it added.

A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Tata is a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and the Japanese work culture.

She runs an NGO 'Caring with Colour' and works with government schools in three districts of Karnataka.

Vikram Kirloskar passed away last month due to a heart attack.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 22:15 IST

