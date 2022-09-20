JUST IN
Mother Dairy expecting 20% revenue growth in FY23 to Rs 15,000 cr
Vikram Solar bags order from US-based firm for 350 MW project in Arizona
Insurtech platform Zopper raises $75 million; plans global expansion
Telcos want seven sections of the Telegraph Act 1885 repealed or modified
Fiat Chrysler likely to block US sales of Mahindra 4x4s in trademark case
After Amazon, Apollo Global wades into India's corporate governance jungle
Is the govt going slow on privatisation?
Does new logistics policy make related-stocks a favourable bet?
Numaligarh Refinery to invest Rs 35,000 cr in major ongoing projects
Insurtech start-up Zopper raises $75 million in series C funding
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Mother Dairy expecting 20% revenue growth in FY23 to Rs 15,000 cr
Business Standard

KKR & Co, Hero Group to invest $450 million in Hero's renewable energy arm

US private equity giant KKR & Co Inc and India's Hero Group have agreed to invest $450 million in the motorcycle maker's renewable energy arm, the companies said

Topics
KKR & Co | Hero group | Hero MotoCorp

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co Inc and India's Hero Group have agreed to invest $450 million in the motorcycle maker's renewable energy arm, the companies said on Tuesday, as the Indian firm looks to expand its renewable energy capacity.

Hero Future Energies (HFE), founded in 2012, is an independent power producer with a diversified portfolio of 1.6 GW of operating solar and wind projects.

"This investment will position HFE for continued growth and support its efforts to expand its renewable energy capacity and capabilities across technologies such as solar, wind, battery storage, and green hydrogen, and into new markets over time," the companies said in a joint statement. (https://bwnews.pr/3drze3j)

The development comes as India aims to meet half of its energy demands from renewable sources, including solar and wind, by 2030.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on KKR & Co

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 12:54 IST

`
.