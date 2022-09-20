Insurtech platform Zopper raises $75 million; plans global expansion

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Competitive in price-performance ratio, but imperfect
Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, smart TV 5A-series launched in India: Details here
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV review: Economical option in premium smart TV segment
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G review: Modestly priced all-round premium smartphone
-
Insurtech platform Zopper on Tuesday said it has raised $75 million in its Series C funding, led by Creaegis with participation from ICICI Venture and Bessemer Venture Partners.
The startup aims to utilise fresh funds in cutting-edge technology, business development initiatives, inorganic growth through merger and acquisition (M&A) and global expansion.
Zooper said it aims to achieve an annualised Gross Written Premium (GWP) of $500 million by March 2024.
"Zopper is bringing the partners and insurers together and spearheading a profound transformation in the realm of insurance distribution. We have exponentially grown in the last four years, and will continue to grow at a significant pace in the years to come," said Surjendu Kuila, Co-Founder and CEO.
Existing investor, Blume Ventures also participated in the round.
Tiger Global, currently invested in the company, will continue to extend its support for future growth, said the platform.
The fresh capital will allow Zopper to further bolster its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and data analytics capabilities, build a next generation data engineering team and fuel business development initiatives.
Established in 2011, Zopper has more than 150 ecosystem partners, like Amazon, Ola, Xiaomi, Croma, Hitachi, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Chaitanya, and more, and has presence in over 1,200 cities.
"We believe in Zopper's vision of transforming and automating the insurance distribution model in India," said Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner, Creaegis.
Gagandeep S Chhina, Director-Private Equity, ICICI Venture, added that Zopper is well positioned to capture the long-term growth opportunity.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 11:15 IST