L&T construction bags order worth Rs 13.94 bn for irrigation project in MP

"The water and effluent treatment business of Construction has won an order worth Rs 13.94 billion (Rs 1,394 crore) from the Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, for the execution of the Kundalia Irrigation Project - Right Bank," the engineering and construction said in a BSE filing.

said the project envisages to provide water for micro-irrigation to more than 64,000 hectares of cultivable land in the command area of district of by lifting water from of the Kundalia reservoir on the

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,354 apiece, up 0.83 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.