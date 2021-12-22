L&T Construction bags significant order from reputed developer

-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged a significant order for its buildings and factories business from a reputed developer.
The scope of work includes design and construction of entire civil structure, including waterproofing, masonry, plastering and electrical conduiting, L&T said in a statement.
The residential business of buildings and factories has secured this order to construct one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru.
"The project involves construction of 6,768 apartments spread across 39 towers... Additionally, the development entails 149 villas along with club houses, swimming pools and other amenity structures. The total built-up area will be 13.43 million sq ft," the statement said.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 42 months, it added.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
