L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags offshore contract from state-owned ONGC

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for their new living quarter (LQ) & revamp at ‘NQ Complex’ (NLRNC-RT2) Project.
The EPCIC contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, iInstallation and commissioning of a new living quarter platform, ‘NQL Platform’ with 120 men capacity, bridge (with intermediate support) to existing ‘NQO Complex’ and major revamping / replacement of existing process systems / facilities at ‘NQ Complex’ in ONGC’s Mumbai High Asset on the West Coast of India.
The above contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a lump sum turnkey (LSTK) basis.
The contract has been classified as large which means the size of the contract ranges between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore.
“We have been delivering several large and mega projects for ONGC over the past decade. Our world-class fabrication facilities at Hazira (West Coast) and Kattupalli (East Coast) enable us to maximise the local content, entirely supporting the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy, the release quoted Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior EVP (Energy), Larsen & Toubro Limited as saying.
Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and advanced value engineering & technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTHE offers integrated design to build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.
LTHE’s comprehensive range of offerings include upstream, midstream and downstream segments supported by technologically advanced solutions at every phase of the project.
With over three decades of rich experience, the company has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, HSE and operational excellence, said the company release.
