L&T receives multiple orders in domestic and international market

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro hits over three-month low; stock declines 13% in one month
Larsen & Toubro Infotech surges 6% on healthy September quarter results
Larsen & Toubro gains 3% on hopes of contract win for bullet train project
L&T Infotech's PBT rises 16.9% to Rs 558.9 cr in Q1, revenue up 18.7%
Covid-19: Capital goods firms experiment with contracts, chase payments
-
Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said it has received multiple orders across business segments in the domestic and international market.
The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.
"The construction arm of L&T has secured (significant) orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses," L&T said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its metallurgical and material handling (MMH) business has received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market, add on orders from an overseas package and product supply orders from various customers.
"Traction in metal prices gives a good outlook for the business in the near and medium term," the company said.
L&T's power transmission and distribution business also won an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract to construct a 500kV transmission Line in Malaysia.
The company recently completed a similar 500kV project in west Malaysia.
The proposed overhead line will facilitate power evacuation from an upcoming combined cycle power generating facility in the region, the company said.
Shares of L&T were trading 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 1,359.20 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU