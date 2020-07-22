L&T's PBT declines 66% to Rs 894.46 cr in June qtr, revenue falls 28%

The (Covid-19) pandemic and India’s multiple lockdowns shaved off 66 per cent of engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) profit before tax (PBT) for the June quarter, compared to its last year’s performance.

reported a PBT of Rs 894.46 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, a decline of 66 per cent from the Rs 2,655.23 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last year. The company’s net profit at Rs 303.14 crore for the quarter under review, was 79 per cent lower than the net profit of Rs 1,472.58 crore reported last year. Total revenue stood at Rs 21,259.97 crore, which was down 28 per cent year-on-year.

“For most of the quarter, the company focused on safety of its workforce, transition to productive remote working, staying engaged with all its stakeholders, conserving resources and resuming business in a carefully calibrated manner in an economic environment debilitated by the black swan event,” the company said in its statement.

The company booked new orders worth Rs 23,574 crore in the June quarter, 39 per cent lower than the Rs 38,700 crore seen in Q1FY20. Sequentially, L&T’s order inflow fell 59 per cent. As of June, the company’s outstanding orderbook was at Rs 3.05 trillion.

“The company bagged orders worth Rs 23,574 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, registering decline of 39%, in a quarter characterised by low interest towards fresh investment and deferment of award decisions,” the company said in its statement.

In a Bloomberg poll, three analysts had estimated a net profit of Rs 467.8 crore and five analysts had pegged the revenue for the quarter at Rs 20,678 crore. outdid Street expectations in terms of revenue, but missed the estimates for net profit.