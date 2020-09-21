L&T starts commissioning of 99 MW Singoli-Bhatwari hydel project

Larsenand Toubro on Monday said it has begun commissioning of the 99-megawatt Singoli-Bhatwari hydroelectric plant in Uttarakhand.

Situated about 25 km from Rudraprayag, the run-of-the-river plant is capable of providing over 400 million units of renewable energy per annum along the Char Dham route.

The plant features a barrage, with a medium-sized intake pond near Ukhimath, a 12-km long headrace tunnel, and a surge shaft over 180 metre in depth, said in a release.

The plant is devoid of any rehabilitation and resettlement issues.

The wet commissioning process starts with machine spinning of the turbines initially without generation of electricity.

Grid synchronisation and charging of the transmission lines are expected in about a month.

CEO and MD said, "We have once again demonstrated our capability to surmount odds of difficult terrain, vagaries of weather and natural calamities, and have successfully commissioned this modern hydroelectric power plant in Garhwal himalayas."



Given the development imperatives of Uttarakhand, this plant will be a key infrastructure ingredient for an Aatmanirbhar or self-reliant region as envisioned by the state and central governments.

