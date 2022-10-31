L&T Technology Services plans to hire 1,000 engineers in new Mysuru campus

-
Engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced on Monday the opening of its new campus in Mysuru to cater to the design and development of embedded solutions, digital products and software engineering.
The new 'Module X' campus houses eight floors with engineers in this centre working on a wide spectrum of services covering multiple industries, the company said in a statement.
The campus has a capacity to seat over 1,300 engineers who will be working on high-end projects for LTTS' global clientele, it said.
LTTS said it has laid out plans to hire over 1,000 engineers in Mysuru over the next two years as it rapidly expands its delivery and design centre in the city to cater to burgeoning demand for engineering services.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:04 IST
