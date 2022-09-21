JUST IN
Reliance Brands in advanced talks to acquire Sephora's India rights
Food, song, wellness sessions: Mega sale war games at Amazon, Flipkart HQs
Amazon draws roadmap for 100% dependence on renewable energy by 2025
Ford India, Unions reach final severance deal for Chennai unit employees
Even foreign nationals have right to personal liberty: Huawei chief to HC
India's rich club grows to 1,103; Zepto's Kaivalya youngest in Hurun list
Biological E's Mahima Datla richest woman in AP, Telangana: Report
Sula Vineyards eyes double-digit revenue growth in next five years
'Abundant caution': Regulator extends cap on SpiceJet flights till Oct 29
Volvo India sees electric cars contributing to 80% of total sales by 2025
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Reliance Brands in advanced talks to acquire Sephora's India rights
Business Standard

Land parcels of pharma PSUs find no takers, but momentum likely in few mths

In December 2019 the decision was revised to allow sale of land to private entities as well through a competitive bidding process

Topics
pharma sctors | PSU sales | Hindustan Antibiotics

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Company, PSUs, valuation, firms
In December 2016 the government had identified four pharma PSUs for sale of surplus land and eventual closure or strategic sale (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

There are no easy takers for land parcels of pharmaceutical (pharma) public sector undertakings (PSUs) after the process was set into motion in 2016. However, independent valuation of land parcels is now being done, and PSU sources indicate that the process of sale may gather momentum in the months to come.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on pharma sctors

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 21:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.