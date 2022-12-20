Larsen & Toubro commits Rs 11 cr to support over 100 schools in Tamil Nadu

-
Engineering and construction conglomerate, Larsen and Toubro has committed Rs 11 crore to support over 100 schools in Tamil Nadu under the government's 'Namma School' initiative, the company said on Tuesday.
The funds are aimed at benefitting government schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Chengalpet and Vellore.
To be utilised in the current financial year, the funds would help develop and build on a range of on-going activities including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education through its corporate social responsibility programme - Engineering Futures.
Chief Minister M K Stalin formally rolled out the 'Namma School' initiative on December 19.
"It is an honour to partner with the Tamil Nadu government to take these activities to fruition and we express our sincere thanks for the opportunity to help the children of government schools in the state and contribute significantly to build a better India," a company spokesperson said in a statement.
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:32 IST
