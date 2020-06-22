Larsen & Toubro inks pact with KBR for refinery, petrochemical projects

Engineering and construction giant (L&T) on Monday said it has inked pact with KBR to build modular process plants for refinery and petrochemical projects.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by L&T arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE).

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of (L&T), has signed a memorandum of understanding with KBR to build Modular Process Plants for refinery and petrochemical projects," the conglomerate said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, KBR and LTHE will collaborate to develop business opportunities and LTHE will exclusively bid for KBR's solid acid alkylation technology (K-SAATTM), solvent de-asphalting technology (ROSE) and catalytic olefins technology (K-COTTM) for global projects with special emphasis on India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, the statement said.





L&T has a proven track record of over 25 years in the refinery and petrochemical sector. Through this MoU with KBR, LTHE will combine its best-in-class engineering, world-class modular fabrication facilities and core strength of project management and construction to offer safe, reliable, and optimised solutions to our customers, Subramanian Sarma, MD & CEO of LTHE said.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering & Technology) verticals, LTHE delivers design to build engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum, it said.

is an Indian multinational firm engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $21 billion in revenue.